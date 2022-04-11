Indiana County saw an increase of two new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and four reported Sunday. There have been 25 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is three.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,057 cases reported Saturday and 518 reported Sunday.
One new death was reported in the county Saturday, and none on Sunday, bringing the total to 354.
The department of health reported four hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,767, or 45.9 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,017 partially vaccinated.
There were 18 booster shots reported Saturday and five reported Sunday, for a total of 18,330 since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.