Indiana County saw an increase of nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 76 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 11.
Statewide, there was an increase of 599 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 346. There have been three deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported six hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Of the hospitalized patients, three are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. The ICU patient is unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,474 people, or 45.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,013 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were five booster shots reported, for a total of 17,886 since Aug. 13.
