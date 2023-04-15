There was little change in cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Indiana County, with 24 new cases for the period April 6-12. The seven-day average is 3.4 cases per day.
There were 3,473 cases reported statewide, down from the 4,042 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 430 from 566 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 398.
The CDC report on April 13 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is at low risk..
Wastewater surveillance for the week of April 9-15 is indicating a decreased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
The number of bivalent boosters administered continues to decline with 18 administered during the period of April 6-12, a decrease from 22 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,673 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with only five primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the bivalent booster remains at 11.5 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.