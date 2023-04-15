COVID-19 23

There was little change in cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Indiana County, with 24 new cases for the period April 6-12. The seven-day average is 3.4 cases per day.

There were 3,473 cases reported statewide, down from the 4,042 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.

