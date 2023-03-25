COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 53 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 16-22, an increase from 41 the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.6 cases per day, up from 5.9 cases per day last week.

There were 5,198 cases reported statewide, down from the 6,083 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.