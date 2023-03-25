As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 53 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 16-22, an increase from 41 the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.6 cases per day, up from 5.9 cases per day last week.
There were 5,198 cases reported statewide, down from the 6,083 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients and none in the ICU on Wednesday, March 22. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 671 from 747 the previous week. There was one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 397.
The CDC report on March 23 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of March 19-25 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
There were 40 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of March 16-22, an increase from 10 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,605 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months, with only 16 primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the Bivalent booster at 11.4 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.