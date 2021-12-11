Indiana County saw an increase of 120 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 660 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 11 new cases for the period of Dec. 3 to 9, bringing the total to 232 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 58.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 276. There have been 11 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 39 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 31 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows nine cases in those birth to age 4 and 39 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Dec. 1 to 7.
Statewide, there was an increase of 11,628 cases.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 48.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,372 people fully vaccinated and 4,375 partially vaccinated.
There were 207 booster shots administered and a total of 11,449 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 county by percent of population receiving at least one dose and ranks among the worst for vaccinations in younger age groups, at 63 of 67 counties for ages 15 to 19 with 21.6 percent vaccinated and 66 of 67 for ages 20 to 24 at 24.8 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children shows 11 doses administered to those ages 5 to 9, or 312 children total. There were 17 doses administered in the 15 to 19 age group, for total of 1,495, and 28 administered to those ages 20 to 24, at 24.4 percent and a total of 2,275.
