Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 168 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 66.
There were 59 tests reported. The seven-day average is 88 tests per day.
There were no deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 298.
There has been one death reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 18 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Data for children showed six cases in those ages birth to 4 and 37 in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Dec. 22 to 28.
Statewide, there was an increase of 17,390 cases reported Monday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,246 people fully vaccinated and 4,777 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were nine booster shots administered for a total of 14,170 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.