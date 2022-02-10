Indiana County saw an increase of 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 469 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 52.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,422 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 328. There have been four deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 24 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, 10 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,112 people, or 45 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,098 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. There were 16 boosters reported, for a total of 17,328 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.