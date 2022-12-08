The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 53 cases for Dec. 1-7, 2022. The seven-day average is 7.6 cases per day. There were 13,936 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients on Dec. 7 with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county. The cumulative total is at 384.
Wastewater surveillance for Nov. 27-Dec. 3 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 1 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is low risk. Washington county was elevated to Medium Risk.
There have been 298 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Dec. 1-7, for a total of 7,780 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 9.3 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months. There were 34 primary shots administered last week and 45.8 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vacation rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-19 and 4 administered to ages 20-24.
