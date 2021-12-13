Indiana County saw an increase of 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 57 reported on Sunday.
Statewide, there was an increase of 11,052 cases reported Saturday and 8,391 reported on Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 59.
There was one new death reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 277. There have been 12 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 42 hospitalized with seven in the ICU and four on ventilators.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 48.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,417 people fully vaccinated and 4,440 partially vaccinated.
There were 184 booster shots reported Saturday and 104 on Sunday, for a total of 11,737 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.