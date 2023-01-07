As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 85 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 29-Jan. 4, compared to 57 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day, an increase from 8.1 cases per day for the previous week. That is the highest since there were 85 cases reported on Nov. 9. There were 15,719 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 12,965 cases reported last week.
The Pa. Department of Health reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 4. The four-week average of 11.8 is up from the average 4.8 per day for the previous four-week period.
Hospitalizations across the state have increased to 1,747, an increase from 1,531 the previous week and up from 1,317 reported on Dec. 21. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 386.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Jan. 1-7 is indicating an increased presence of COVID-19 for the third consecutive week.
The CDC report on Jan. 4 shows that the community risk level for most counties in the region is at medium. Indiana County and several neighboring counties have been elevated to medium risk, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties.
There have been 328 Bivalent boosters administered. A total of 8,876 Bivalent boosters have been administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.6 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
The third booster (Bivalent) is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with only nine primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46 percent. The CDC reports the national average of 73.1 percent as of Jan. 4. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and 12 Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
