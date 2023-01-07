COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 85 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 29-Jan. 4, compared to 57 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day, an increase from 8.1 cases per day for the previous week. That is the highest since there were 85 cases reported on Nov. 9. There were 15,719 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 12,965 cases reported last week.

The Pa. Department of Health reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 4. The four-week average of 11.8 is up from the average 4.8 per day for the previous four-week period.