Indiana County saw an increase of 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 112 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 10.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,033 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 347. There have been four deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported no hospitalized COVID patients.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,527 people, or 45.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,988 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
There were 13 boosters reported, for a total of 17,953 administered since Aug. 13.
