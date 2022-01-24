Indiana County saw an increase of 142 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 101 reported Sunday. There have been 2,832 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 125.
There were two new deaths reported Saturday and none on Sunday, bringing the county total to 321. There have been 24 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 25 hospitalized COVID patients, with 17 unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three were no vaccinated and two were vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 17,623 cases reported Saturday and 12,333 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,792 people, or 44.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,064 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
There were 42 booster shots reported Saturday and 33 reported Sunday, for a total of 16,690 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.