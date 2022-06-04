Indiana County COVID-19 report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 126 new cases in the past week, a decrease from the 140 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 18, compared to 20 in the previous week. There were 544 cases reported for May, an increase from 145 for the month of April.
COVID-19 cases last reported for children and young adults for the period of May 18 through 24 are: four for children ages 0-4 for a total of 261, and seven for ages 5-18 for a total of 1,577.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. There was one death reported, bringing the total county deaths to 360.
Wastewater surveillance for May 29 through June 4 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to medium. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.6 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.3 percent of people fully vaccinated. And 76.8 percent of those ages 5-24 are unvaccinated.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The Department of Health’s monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people:
• 69 percent of reported COVID cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 81 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 77 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.