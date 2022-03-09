Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
The seven-day average case count is 11.
Statewide, there was an increase of 966 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county remains at 346.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, one is unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,487 people, or 45.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,006 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 18 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,904 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.