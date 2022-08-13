As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 116 new cases for Aug. 3-10, a decrease from the 117 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 17 cases per day. There were 20,626 cases reported statewide, down from the 24,748 cases reported last week.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 233 cases for the month through Aug. 10 compared to 392 cases for the entire month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020. The average cases per day are: August 2022 (16.6), August 2021 (12.6) and August 2020 (5.5).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported six hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, down from eight reported a week ago. There was one death reported in the county, bringing the total to 372.
Wastewater surveillance for Aug. 7-13 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC updates the community risk level weekly on Thursdays. The CDC reported on Aug. 11 that the community risk level for Indiana County is unchanged at medium risk. The risk level reported on July 28 was low and elevated to medium on Aug. 4. Cambria County is unchanged at medium risk. The risk level for several counties in and around Allegheny County has been lowered to medium risk, including Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The CDC recommendations for medium risk are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The COVID-19 community risk levels are reported weekly by the CDC and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of COVID cases.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 50.8 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of eligible population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 51.3 percent of those fully vaccinated having received the booster, and 20.8 percent of those having received the first booster have received the second booster.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19.
There were no vaccines administered last week to those ages 20 to 24, and one for the previous four weeks.
Vaccinations for age 0-4 are now being reported with five administered last week for a total of 49 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.