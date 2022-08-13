COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 116 new cases for Aug. 3-10, a decrease from the 117 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 17 cases per day. There were 20,626 cases reported statewide, down from the 24,748 cases reported last week.

Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 233 cases for the month through Aug. 10 compared to 392 cases for the entire month of August 2021 and 171 for the month of August 2020. The average cases per day are: August 2022 (16.6), August 2021 (12.6) and August 2020 (5.5).