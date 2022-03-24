Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of one new case of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The seven-day average case count is three. There have been 178 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 574 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 351.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,635 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,967 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 20 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,092 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.