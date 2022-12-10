COVID-19 23

Indiana County Statistics

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 53 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 1-7 compared to 39 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.6 cases per day, an increase from 5.6 cases per day for the previous week. There were 13,936 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 10,730 cases reported last week.