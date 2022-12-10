Indiana County Statistics
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 53 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 1-7 compared to 39 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.6 cases per day, an increase from 5.6 cases per day for the previous week. There were 13,936 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 10,730 cases reported last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday Nov. 30, up from five the previous week. Information on vaccination status of those patients is not available. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 384.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 8 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low risk.
There have been 298 Bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 7,780 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 9.3 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months. There were only 34 primary shots administered last week and 45.8 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0- 19 and 4 administered to those ages 20-24.
On Dec. 9, CDC expanded the use of updated (Bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months-5 years.
Children ages 6 months through 5 years who previously completed a Moderna primary series are eligible to receive a Moderna Bivalent booster 2 months after their final primary series dose. Children ages 6 months through 4 years who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer Bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.
Updated COVID-19 vaccines are formulated to protect against some of the more recently circulating viruses.
Most importantly, COVID-19 vaccines are critical to providing ongoing protection as immunity wanes and the virus continues to mutate.
The vast majority of children in this age group have not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC is working to increase parent and provider confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and improve uptake among the 95 percent of children who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine primary series. Parents should talk to their child’s health care provider to ensure their child is up to date on their COVID-19 and other vaccines.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC