Indiana County COVID-19 report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 96 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 1-8, an increase from 43 the previous week. The seven-day average is 13.7 cases per day, up from 6.1 cases per day last week.
There were 7,041 cases reported statewide, down from the 8,676 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients and one in the ICU on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 872 from 1,035 the previous week. There has been 1 deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 396.
The CDC report on Thursday shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region is at low risk. Washington County was elevated to medium risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Feb. 26-March 4 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
After several consecutive weeks of declining bivalent booster vaccinations, there were 59 bivalent boosters administered during the period of March 1-8, up from 16 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,555 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with only 13 primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the bivalent booster at 11.4 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and one bivalent booster administered to those ages 5-19. There were no primary vaccinations and six bivalent boosters administered to those ages 20-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.