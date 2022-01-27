Indiana County saw an increase of 68 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 3,108 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 118.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 322. There have been 25 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 25 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 11 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, both are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 12,748 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,845 people, or 44.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,075 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. There were 82 booster shots administered, for a total of 16,835 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.