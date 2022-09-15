Indiana County saw an increase of 203 new cases for Sept. 8-14. The seven-day average is 29 cases per day. There were 17,506 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients on Sept. 14. There were no deaths reported during the period of Sept. 8 through 14, the total remains at 376.
Wastewater surveillance for Sept. 4-10 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 8 that the community risk level for Indiana County has been reduced to low risk. The CDC recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 51.0 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,636 or 44.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
There were 13 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,397 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and four second boosters administered for a total of 4,223 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 80.3 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.2 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.0 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.6 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and five administered last week to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with three administered last week for a total of 70 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.