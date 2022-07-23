As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 127 new cases for July 14-20, an increase from the 104 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 18 cases per day, up from the 15 average cases per day reported last week. There were 20,240 cases reported statewide for a total of 52,059 for the month.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 296 cases for the month through July 20, exceeding the 75 cases for the entire month of July 2021 and 148 for the month of July 2020. The average cases per day are: July 2022 (14.8), July 2021 (2.4) and July 2020 (4.8).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported nine hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, up from two reported a week ago. There was one death reported in the county, bringing the total to 370.
Wastewater surveillance for July 17 through 23 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrouding counties is low. Exceptions are Cambria County (medium risk) and Washington County (high risk). Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 53 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of eligible population getting the booster vaccine is also low with 51 percent of those fully vaccinated having received the booster, and 18.9 percent of those having received the first booster have received the second booster.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated. Ages 5-9 show the lowest vaccination rate with 87.9 percent unvaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were five administered last week and 19 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for age birth to 4 were reported for the first time, with 36 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.