As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 127 new cases for July 14-20, an increase from the 104 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 18 cases per day, up from the 15 average cases per day reported last week. There were 20,240 cases reported statewide for a total of 52,059 for the month.

Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 296 cases for the month through July 20, exceeding the 75 cases for the entire month of July 2021 and 148 for the month of July 2020. The average cases per day are: July 2022 (14.8), July 2021 (2.4) and July 2020 (4.8).

