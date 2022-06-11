As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 123 new cases in the past week, a decrease from the 126 reported for the previous week.
June has been the low month for each of the previous two years, with 17 total cases for the month of June 2020 and 67 in June 2021. The seven-day average remains at 18 cases per day.
COVID-19 cases reported for children and young adults for the period of May 25 through June 7 are: six for children ages 0-4 for a total of 267, and 10 for ages 5-18 for a total of 1,587.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, down from eight for the previous week. There were no deaths reported; the total county deaths remain at 360.
Wastewater surveillance for May 29 through June 4 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County has been revised from medium to low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
VACCINE DATA
Vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue in Indiana County.
The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.7 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to 76.6 percent of the eligible population statewide.
The vaccination rate continues to be the lowest among the younger population with 76.8 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.