COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 203 new cases for Sept. 8-14, up from 157 for the previous week. The seven-day average has increased to 29 cases per day following four consecutive weeks of the seven-day average of 22 cases per day. There were 17,506 cases reported statewide, up from the 16,909 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, a decrease from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been no deaths reported in the county last week; the total remains at 376.