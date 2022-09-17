As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 203 new cases for Sept. 8-14, up from 157 for the previous week. The seven-day average has increased to 29 cases per day following four consecutive weeks of the seven-day average of 22 cases per day. There were 17,506 cases reported statewide, up from the 16,909 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported seven hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, a decrease from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been no deaths reported in the county last week; the total remains at 376.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Sept. 11-17 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 15 that the community risk level for Indiana County has been increased to high risk. The risk level for Cambria County improved to medium risk, and Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties have improved to low risk. The risk level for Allegheny, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties are all at medium risk.
For each level, the CDC recommends actions you can take to help you protect yourself and others from severe impacts of COVID-19.
At all COVID-19 community levels:
• Stay up to date on vaccinations, including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
When the COVID-19 community level is medium or high:
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g. N95) when indoors in public.
• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.
When the COVID-19 community level is high:
• Wear a high-quality mask or respirator.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties. Only 44.8 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated; 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.1 percent having received the first booster, and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were 13 first booster shots administered last week, for a total of 19,397 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and four second boosters administered for a total of 4,223 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.3 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. There have been little or no vaccinations for this younger age group over the past seven months. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and five administered for the age group of 20-24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with three administered last week for a total of 70 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.