Indiana County saw an increase of 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. The seven-day average case count is 95.
There was one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 325.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 23 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 14 are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,685 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,966 people, or 44.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,111 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 47 booster shots reported for a total of 17,077 administered since Aug. 13.
