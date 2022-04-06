Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. The seven-day average case count is two.
There have been five cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 797 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 352.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported two hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. Both patients are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,723 people, or 45.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,002 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 11 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,252 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.