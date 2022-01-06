Indiana County saw an increase of 137 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 419 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 83.
There were 114 tests reported. The seven-day average is 96 tests per day.
There was one new death reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 303. There have been six deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 24 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 20 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 28,018 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,310 people fully vaccinated and 4,808 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 74 booster shots reported for a total of 14,332 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.