Indiana County saw an increase of 180 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 1,379 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 122.
There were 153 tests reported, and the seven-day average is 112 tests per day.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 312.
Statewide, there was an increase of 26,795 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 30 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 21 are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,596 people fully vaccinated and 4,941 partially vaccinated.
There were 83 booster shots reported, for a total of 15,157 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.