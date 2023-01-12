Indiana County COVID-19 report
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 85 cases for Jan. 5-11. The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day. There were 15,230 cases reported statewide.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 12:08 am
The Department of Health reported 13 hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 11, with one in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 387.
Wastewater surveillance for Jan. 1-7 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Jan. 5 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at medium risk.
VACCINE DATA
There have been 179 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 5-11, for a total of 9,055 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.8 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
The third booster (Bivalent) is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months, with 19 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and six Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
