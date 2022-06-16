Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 103 new cases for June 9-15. There have been 226 cases reported this month. The seven-day average is 15 cases per day. There were 17,606 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health did not report hospitalized COVID patients on June 15.
There have been two deaths in the county, bringing the total to 362.
Wastewater surveillance for May 29 through June 4 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County has been revised from medium to low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.7 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,243 or 46.4 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,015 partially vaccinated.
There were 36 first booster shots administered, for a total of 18,936 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 147 second boosters administered for a total of 3,032 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups, at 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.2 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were two administered last week and 13 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24; 76.8 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.