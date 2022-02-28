Indiana County saw an increase of 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 8 reported Sunday. There have been 953 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 18.
There was one new death reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 343. There have been 19 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported eight hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported eight hospitalized COVID patients, with four unvaccinated and four vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,590 cases reported Saturday and 915 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,385 people, or 45.4 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,041 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
Booster shots were not reported for the weekend, and the total remains at 17,715 administered since Aug. 13 as of Friday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.