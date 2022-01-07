Indiana County saw an increase of 102 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 521 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 87.
There were 93 tests reported, and the seven-day average is 95 tests per day.
One new death was reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 304.
Statewide, there was an increase of 27,364 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 30 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 24 are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE CLINC
IRMC has an upcoming vaccine clinics for first, second and booster shots at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Clinics for adults will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11, and pediatric vaccinations will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. only.
To schedule a vaccination, visit https://www.irmc.org/vaccine/.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,354 people fully vaccinated and 4,835 partially vaccinated.
There were 79 booster shots reported, for a total of 14,411 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.