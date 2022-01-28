Indiana County saw an increase of 168 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 3,276 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 123.
Statewide, there was an increase of 16,695 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 323. There have been 26 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 25 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 12 are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,874 people, or 44.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,073 partially vaccinated as of Thursday. There were 71 boosters reported, for a total of 16,906 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.