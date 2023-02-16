The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 63 cases for Feb. 9-15. The seven-day average is nine cases per day. There were 11,213 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Feb. 15, with none in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 392.
The CDC report on Feb. 9 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at Low.
Wastewater surveillance for Feb. 5-11 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
There have been 42 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 2-8. The Bivalent boosters per week continue to decline to an average of 89 per week over the last four weeks, down from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23.
There have been a total of 9,410 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months, with 13 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent; 11.2 percent of the county population has received the bivalent booster.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and four Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
