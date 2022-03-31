Indiana County saw an increase of three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The seven-day average case count is three.
Statewide, there was an increase of 560 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 352.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on a ventilator. Two patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, as of Wednesday, 52 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,680 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,980 partially vaccinated. There were 8 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,168 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.