The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 65 cases for Feb. 2-8. The seven-day average is 9.3 cases per day. There were 10,269 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday with none in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 391.
The CDC report on Feb. 2 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low.
Wastewater surveillance for Jan. 29-Feb. 4 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19 for the second consecutive week.
There have been 42 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 2-8 for a total of 9,410 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022; 11.2 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with 13 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and four bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
