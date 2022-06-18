As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday, Indiana County saw 124 new cases for June 9-15, an increase from the 123 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average remains at 18 cases per day.
Total cases for the month is 247. June has been the low month for each of the previous two years, with 17 total cases for the month of June 2020 and 67 in June 2021.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU. There were three deaths reported, bringing the total to 363.
Wastewater surveillance for June 12 through 18 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms.
People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue in Indiana County. The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.7 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, unchanged from the previous two weeks.
The vaccination rate continues to be the lowest among the younger population with 76.8 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19. There were two administered last week and 13 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The Department of Health’s monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people:
• 69 percent of reported COVID cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 81 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 77 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.