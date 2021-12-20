Indiana County saw an increase of 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 35 reported on Sunday.
There were 50 tests administered Saturday and 60 on Sunday. The seven-day average is 75 tests per day.
Statewide, there was an increase of 8,873 cases reported Saturday and 7,231 reported on Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 40.
There was one new death reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 286. There have been 21 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 35 hospitalized with nine in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,893 people fully vaccinated and 4,485 partially vaccinated.
There were 162 booster shots reported Saturday and 90 on Sunday, for a total of 13,061 since Aug. 13.
Nearly half of the unvaccinated eligible population is in the age group of 5 to 24, at 80 percent unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.