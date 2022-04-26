Indiana County saw three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
The seven-day average case count is seven. There have been 106 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,072 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 355.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,910 people, or 46 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,015 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were five booster shots reported, for a total of 18,521 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 17-23 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.