COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 65 new cases reported for Indiana County for Feb. 2-8, down from 77 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 9.3 cases per day, a decrease from 11.0 cases per day for the previous week. There were 11,154 cases reported statewide, up from the 10,269 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, an decrease from four reported for the previous week. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,180 from 1,214 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 391.

Tags