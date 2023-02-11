As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 65 new cases reported for Indiana County for Feb. 2-8, down from 77 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 9.3 cases per day, a decrease from 11.0 cases per day for the previous week. There were 11,154 cases reported statewide, up from the 10,269 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, an decrease from four reported for the previous week. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,180 from 1,214 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 391.
The CDC report on Thursday shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Feb. 5-11 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
There have been 42 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 2-8, no change from the previous week. The bivalent boosters per week continue to decline to an average of 89 per week over the last four weeks, down from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23.
There have been a total of 9,410 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with 13 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent; 11.2 percent of the county population has received the bivalent booster.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and four bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.