Indiana County saw an increase of 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 876 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 68.
There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday, and the county total remains at 277. There have been 12 deaths reported in December.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 41 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and six on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, 34 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,441 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 48.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,500 people fully vaccinated and 4,467 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday. There were 119 booster shots administered for a total of 11,914 since Aug. 13.
A monthly report from department of health shows between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, 85 percent of cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, and that 87 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Regarding deaths, the report said 86 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.