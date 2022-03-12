Indiana County saw an increase of eight new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday. There have been 120 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is nine. There were 937 cases reported statewide.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported one case, logged from March 4 to March 10, for a total of 200 reported for the spring semester.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 348. There has been five deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported no hospitalized COVID patients.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows one case in those birth to age 4 and three cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from March 2 to 8.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,541, or 45.6 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 4,985 partially vaccinated. There were 22 booster shots administered for a total of 17,975 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 44 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.4 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.1 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.3 percent vaccinated.
Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows 24 vaccinations total administered to those ages 5 to 19, an increase of 0.8 percent. There were 44 administered to those ages 20 to 24 in that timeframe, for an increase of 1.7 percent. This shows 77.1 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.