Indiana County saw an increase of 154 new cases for Sept. 15-21. The seven-day average is 22 cases per day. There were 18,981 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients on Sept. 21 with one in the ICU. There have been four deaths in the county bringing the total to 380.
Wastewater surveillance for Sept. 11-17 shows an decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 15 that the community risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to high risk. The CDC recommendations for all risk levels are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
When the community level is high, the CDC recommends wearing a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public. If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 51.0 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,654 or 44.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
There were seven first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,404 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and four second boosters administered for a total of 4,227 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.2 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 20.9 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.7 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and five administered last week to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with none administered last week for a total of 70 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.