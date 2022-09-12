COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 157 new cases for Sept. 1-7 and a seven-day average of 22 cases per day for the fourth consecutive week. Weekly cases for the weeks ending Aug. 17 through Sept. 7 varied from 153-157 per week. There were 16,909 cases reported statewide, down from the 18,264 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients with one in the ICU on Sept. 7, an increase from six COVID patients reported a week ago. There were three deaths reported in the county last week, bringing the total to 376.

Tags