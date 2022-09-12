As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 157 new cases for Sept. 1-7 and a seven-day average of 22 cases per day for the fourth consecutive week. Weekly cases for the weeks ending Aug. 17 through Sept. 7 varied from 153-157 per week. There were 16,909 cases reported statewide, down from the 18,264 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients with one in the ICU on Sept. 7, an increase from six COVID patients reported a week ago. There were three deaths reported in the county last week, bringing the total to 376.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Sept. 4-10 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 8 that the community risk level for Indiana County has been reduced to low. The risk level for Cambria County has increased to high, and Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties have been elevated to medium. The risk level for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has been reduced to low.
The CDC recommendations for High Risk includes to wear a mask indoors. The recommendations for Medium Risk are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and to get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties. Only 44.7 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated; 50.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.1 percent having received the first booster, and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were nine first booster shots administered last week, for a total of 19,384 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and eight second boosters administered for a total of 4,219 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.3 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were none administered to those ages 5 to 19 and one administered for the age group of 20-24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with two administered last week for a total of 67 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.