Indiana County saw an increase of 69 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, 39 on Saturday and 28 on Sunday.
There were 106 tests administered Friday, 91 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday. The seven-day average is 72 tests per day.
Statewide, there was an increase of 13,286 cases reported Friday, 9,856 reported Saturday and 6,839 reported Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 40.
There were three new deaths reported Friday, and none reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing the county total to 292. There have been 27 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 19 hospitalized with seven in the ICU and seven on ventilators as of Saturday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,047 people fully vaccinated and 4,624 partially vaccinated.
There were 72 booster shots reported Friday, 44 reported Saturday and three on Sunday, for a total of 13,631 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in percentage of population vaccinated. The department of health weekly vaccine update indicates the county ranks 58 of 67 by percentage of population receiving at least one dose.
The county ranks worse for younger ages groups, with ages 5 to 9 ranking 43 of 67 counties with 9.5 percent vaccinated, ages 10 to 14 at 50 of 67 with 18.6 percent vaccinated, ages 15 to 19 at 63 of 67, with 22.2 percent vaccinated, and ages 20 to 24 at 65 of 67 with 25.6 percent vaccinated. The update reports 11 doses administered to children ages 5 to 9, for a total of 393, 21 doses to those ages 10 to 14, for a total of 802, 16 doses to ages 15 to 19, for a total of 1,535, and 37 to those ages 20 to 24, for a total of 2,354.
Seventy-nine percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.