Indiana County saw 85 cases for Nov. 3-9, 2022. The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day. There were 12,208 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Nov. 9, with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county. The cumulative total is 383.
Wastewater surveillance for Oct. 30-Nov. 5 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Nov. 4 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County, and most counties in the region, is reported by the CDC at low risk.
There have been 585 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Nov. 3-9, for a total of 6,237 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months. Only 45.6 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19 and three vaccinations administered for ages 20-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.