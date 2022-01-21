Indiana County saw an increase of 134 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 2,412 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 147.
Two new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 318.
Statewide, there was an increase of 17,457 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 25 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,721 people, or 44.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,053 partially vaccinated.
There were 42 booster shots reported, for a total of 16,590 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.