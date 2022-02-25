Indiana County saw an increase of 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 911 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 23.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,816 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county remains at 340. There have been 16 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, five are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, one is vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,339 people, or 45.3 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,056 partially vaccinated as of Thursday. There were 25 boosters reported, for a total of 17,700 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.