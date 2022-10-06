Indiana County
Indiana County
COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 95 new cases for Sept. 29-Oct. 5. The seven-day average is 14 cases per day. There were 12,431 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients on Oct. 5 with none in the ICU. There was one death in the county bringing the total to 381.
Wastewater surveillance for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 29 shows that the community risk for several counties in the region has improved. Most counties in the region are now at low risk including Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland, Blair, Bedford and Somerset. The risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to medium risk and Cambria County remains at medium risk.
VACCINE DATA
Vaccination data last reported on Sept. 28, indicates that Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties. 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine with 37,690 or 44.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
The county ranks far worse for younger age groups with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
