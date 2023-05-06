As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 15 new cases reported for Indiana County for the period April 27-May 3, up from 10 cases the previous week. The average cases per day for April of 2.6 per day were the lowest since July 2021 and down from 8.4 per day reported for the month of March.
There were 1,813 cases reported statewide, up from the 1,784 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state continued to decrease to 259, down from 290 the previous week. There was one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is 400.
The CDC report on May 4 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is low.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of April 30-May 5 indicates a decreased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
There were 15 bivalent boosters administered during the period of April 27-May 3, down from 24 the previous week. There were a total of 9,725 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months, with only three primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the bivalent booster at 11.6 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.