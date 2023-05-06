COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 15 new cases reported for Indiana County for the period April 27-May 3, up from 10 cases the previous week. The average cases per day for April of 2.6 per day were the lowest since July 2021 and down from 8.4 per day reported for the month of March.

There were 1,813 cases reported statewide, up from the 1,784 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.