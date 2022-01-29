Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by the state department of health. The seven-day average case count is 121. There have been 3,438 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 88 cases, logged from Jan. 21 to 27, for a total of 125 for the spring semester.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 324. There have been 27 deaths reported this month.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 15 cases in those birth to age 4 and 158 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Jan. 19 to 25.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 21 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 11 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU,all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,900 people, or 44.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,073 partially vaccinated. There were 43 boosters reported, for a total of 16,949 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.